Big benefits of volunteering

From: Lindsay McBryne

The Mind shop, Grove Road

Mind want to thank all of our 2,100 hardworking volunteers who have given their time in Mind’s charity shops this year and tell them, ‘how much of a difference you make’. I want to echo that and say a huge thank you to all the volunteers in the Eastbourne shop without whom we simply wouldn’t be able to keep going.

We are always in need of passionate volunteers willing to clean items, sort them, create brilliant displays and assist our customers. Only with their support are we able to raise vital funds for Mind to continue its services including the Mind Infoline, Information and advice services and the campaigning we do to ensure that the one in four of us who experience a mental health problem each year gets both support and respect.

That’s why I’m also calling on readers to support Mind’s Eastbourne shop by volunteering even a couple of hours twice a week. Volunteering can feel great, while also giving back to the community. A recent survey by Mind found that 89 per cent of Mind’s volunteers say that volunteering has built up their confidence. It can also provide you with the chance to develop new skills or build work experience, and can even support you in obtaining an NVQ.

I urge readers to pop in and find out more about how they can support us.