Best wishes for campaign to improve the shamefully uneven and dangerous pavements of Eastbourne

From: Linda Houston

Arlington Road

In early November 2018 I tripped over uneven paving in Old Orchard Road and on the downhill slope fell very heavily and suffered severe bruising and cuts to my hand, knees and elbows and also damage to my upper ribs.

Luckily no bones were broken but it still took two months to recover from the pain and trauma.

The area where I fell was between Arlington Road and Southfields Road where the pavement consists of multiple different surfaces with tree roots causing further unevenness.

On either side of this stretch of road the pavements are extremely hazardous and since it is very busy, leading directly to the station and town centre, it would seem to be a priority for total reinstatement!

Best wishes for the campaign to improve the shamefully uneven and dangerous pavements of Eastbourne.