Beauty marred by litterbugs

From: Mike Grant

Beach Road

Eastbourne enjoyed an excellent weekend of fine weather for the Sunshine Carnival, bringing lots of people out onto the streets.

In my part of town, in Redoubt, the carnival passed along Royal Parade on Saturday and Princes Park was heaving with the fun fair and families enjoying the playgrounds.

The aftermath by Saturday evening and for the rest of the weekend was a fair amount of litter on Royal Parade between Beach Road where I live and the entrance to Princes Park. The park itself was litter strewn and bins were overflowing for the whole weekend.

The local car parks were also full of rubbish. You would think a council that prides itself on the cleanliness of Eastbourne might have been on the ball and had a plan in place to clean up immediately after the carnival. What is blindingly obvious to most people is apparently not so to our council.

The park was not cleaned until Tuesday morning but Royal Parade’s litter remained.

Eastbourne is a wonderful town. It is a pity its beauty is marred at times by thoughtless people who think it acceptable to trash the place. Whilst they are the prime culprits, responsible people did use the bins until they were full up. Some may have then decided the grass and footpaths are the next best place to dump their rubbish. It doesn’t take a genius to work out over a sunny bank holiday weekend with two major events that bins need to be emptied at least daily and once events such as the carnival have finished the streets need a sweep. To her credit on Sunday a young lady from the fair undertook a voluntary litter pick on the large field, a job the council should have done throughout the weekend. Wake up Eastbourne Borough Council and show you care.