From: Hugh Ball

Willingdon Park Drive

I would love to know what Brian Green finds so attractive in the name ‘Arndale’, which has been the description of numerous amorphous shopping centres up and down the country.

To me at least, The Beacon sounds a far more attractive name, redolent as it is of optimism.

Beacon of hope, beacon of light?

Surely a far more appropriate name for the new shopping centre of a forward-looking town.