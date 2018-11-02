Beachy Head Road is very, very close to cliff edge

From: Jackie Hooper

Derwent Road, Meads

Has anyone else noticed the very close proximity of Beachy Head Road to the cliff edge at the base of the Belle Tout Lighthouse?

The ‘pay to park’ lay-by is very popular with motorists and every day countless vehicles drive and park on this section of Tarmac.

The sheer weight and vibration (especially from buses and coaches) must surely impact on the fabric of this chalk downland.

Surely this section of road needs relocating a ‘safer’ distance from the crumbling cliffs before a massive cliff fall closes the road completely!

Let’s hope the council can be proactive, think ahead and draw up sensible plans to take this well-used road across the adjacent field, so that motorists can be safe in the knowledge they will not end up on the beach below.

In 1999, the Belle Tout Lighthouse was precariously close to the cliff edge and so the entire building was moved back 17 metres.

Now, 19 years later, I can see the cliff erosion has visibly progressed and, sadly, I think in the near future, this section of road will be affected.

Perhaps the council tape measure is required?