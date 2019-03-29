Bad behaviour gets the ‘nod’ by default with lack of parking enforcement in Polegate and Hailsham

From: Richard Sharp

Shepham Lane, Polegate

I notice from their regular feedback information sheet, our excellent local councillors have again highlighted the fact that Sussex Police refuse to enforce the illegal parking of vehicles and that Wealden District Council still refuse to support the introduction of Civil Parking Enforcement.

Add to this the wholesale chewing up of verges and the use of council-owned land by used car sellers one really wonders why we pay so much council tax when all this anti social behaviour gets the nod by default.

As for paying for the removal of garden waste, why should we, in effect, be surcharged for the failings of those who made poor decisions when this was originally outsourced?

Surely it is those officers and councillors – past and present as appropriate – at WDC who should be surcharged.