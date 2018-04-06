Authorities not sympathetic

From: Alison Gibbons
Meads Road
I read your article on page 6 on March 30 about Maggie Pinnell’s experience at the Polegate car park with interest.
It was a de-ja vu moment, as it was practically the same experience I had when I also mis-parked in the town car park and paid for the ticket at the station car park ticket machine.
I did not expect or realise there were two distinct car parks.
When I initially spoke, and then wrote, to the car park authorities they were not at all sympathetic or understanding of the situation.
I felt bullied into paying the £60 fee, however, I asked for my situation to be reviewed – I included my car park ticket (albeit from the station car park) as evidence that I was not attempting to park without paying.
The review was turned down.
I hope you are successful in contacting the company, and in challenging them over their misleading practices.