Authorities not sympathetic

From: Alison Gibbons

Meads Road

I read your article on page 6 on March 30 about Maggie Pinnell’s experience at the Polegate car park with interest.

It was a de-ja vu moment, as it was practically the same experience I had when I also mis-parked in the town car park and paid for the ticket at the station car park ticket machine.

I did not expect or realise there were two distinct car parks.

When I initially spoke, and then wrote, to the car park authorities they were not at all sympathetic or understanding of the situation.

I felt bullied into paying the £60 fee, however, I asked for my situation to be reviewed – I included my car park ticket (albeit from the station car park) as evidence that I was not attempting to park without paying.

The review was turned down.

I hope you are successful in contacting the company, and in challenging them over their misleading practices.