Anti-Semitism in politics row: derogatory posts are not acceptable

From: Dorothy Forsyth

Meads Road

Stephen Lloyd mentioned in the Parliament debate on anti-Semitism, that one of his Jewish constituents thought of leaving Britain because of anti-Semitism.

I don’t think this represents all Jewish opinion.

Where would those people go?

Would they go to Germany with its anti-Semitic history, or to Israel with its apartheid policies against the Palestinians?

Or to other countries in Europe, unfortunately becoming more right-wing. I think they are better off staying here.

Although I don’t use social media, I think a lot of anti-Semitic propaganda is posted there.

It is not acceptable for MPs to post derogatory things about Jewish MPs, without any evidence.

It is necessary to say what they have done or what they stand for, and they should not have threats made against them.

All this fuss previously about Ken Livingstone suggesting that he was anti-Semitic without any evidence and causing him to leave the Labour Party, and saying that Jeremy Corbyn is anti-Semitic also without any evidence.

I have been active in the Greater London Pensioners Association of which Jeremy Corbyn is a patron .

There are Jewish members and we never experienced any anti-Semitism there.

We were focused on the task of getting better pensions and the bus pass and improving health services.

I think there is anti-Semitism in England, people seem to need to be against something.

In the past it was Protestants against Catholics and vice versa.

Now it’s prejudice against the Jews.

If there are anti-Semitic people in political parties it is better to have discussions and see if you can change their views and ask them if it was right that Hitler had a policy to exterminate the Jews.

Ideas can lead to action.

Jeremy Corbyn is the only leader who is against our reliance on nuclear weapons as a defence and he is against supplying arms to Saudi Arabia used in bombing Yemen.

Although I’m in the Green Party I do support what Jeremy Corbyn stands for.

I think he gets a lot of prejudicial reporting by the press and television and this in the end may lead to the election of another Tory government.