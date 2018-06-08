Angel came to the rescue

From: Alex Burrough

Branston Road

Thank you so much to Rachel (in the red people carrier) who was incredibly generous with her time and fuel a few Fridays ago.

Rachel saw my purse fall out of my bike bag while I was cycling. She stopped her car, picked up the purse, and delivered it to my house, having found my address on my driving licence!

Would you believe it she then saw me looking for it in the grass outside Aldi as she was returning to do her shopping, so she was able to reassure me that the purse was safe.

I’m so grateful to her for thinking on her feet and crossing Hampden Park rail tracks twice just to return my purse. What an angel!