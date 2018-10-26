Amazing weekend at Eastbourne’s Towner art gallery

From: Malcolm Simmons

Chiswick Place

What an amazing weekend of activity was hosted by the Towner Gallery on October 12-14.

Friday evening saw the opening of an exhibition of new paintings by Simon Ling and the showcasing of the Film London Jarman Award 2018 shortlisted works in the second floor galleries.

The first floor gallery continues the exhibition Everyday and Extraordinary with its fun and playful display of ordinary objects seen in a different context, as part of the Arts Council collection, and features works by some of our most important artists. The Ravilious room exhibits some of his iconic ceramics designed for Wedgwood as well as many paintings.

The Illustration and Print Fair occupied the ground floor gallery with a huge number of exhibitors showing and selling beautiful prints, textiles, gifts and cards covering the whole range of printing techniques.

The Towner auditorium was the setting for a number of well-attended talks, interviews and films and both the Cafe Bar and the auditorium cafe were busy throughout the events.

Congratulations to all the excellent Towner staff for a great weekend of events and exhibitions which were greatly enjoyed by the huge numbers of visitors.