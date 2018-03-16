Amazing care from NHS staff

From: Pam Adams

Chesterfield Road

I was admitted to Eastbourne DGH Medical Assessment Unit and following that Jevington Ward with a rare infection. I want to put on record how amazing the care I received in both wards was. The staff were outstanding and incredibly caring and nothing was too much trouble. At a time when the NHS is often knocked, my family and I want to say a massive thank you to all the staff we met and who helped me on my road to recovery.

Having then been transferred to Haywards Heath, where the care was again amazing, I’m now back home and would like to thank all members of the NHS for everything that they do - so much of which often goes unmentioned.

We really are so lucky to have such an amazing service.