Alternative to level crossing

From: Rog Laker

Dynevor Road

Peter Cox of Polegate (May 25) notes that there are now 16 rather than 14 train movements per hour over Hampden Park crossing.

The increase is the improved public transport serving Eastbourne, in the shape of an additional electric service between Brighton and Hastings.

The other crossing of the railway hereabouts is of course Cross-Levels Way, the A2280, which is up on a bridge and so free of the barriers at the level crossing.

There is a readily available and relatively quite nearby alternative to the avoidable queues at Hampden Park level crossing!