All the same in the politics game

From: Beryl Billenness

Sovereign Court

Promises, promises, promises, that’s all you ever get from them

Whether it’s Conservative, Labour or Lib Dem

If you vote for me, and I realise I’ve won,

I’ll up my salary, and and have some fun

The state of the elderly, the schools and the NHS

Are, I must admit, in a bit of a mess

But as long as I keep talking, they’ll think I’m on the ball

So I’m safe till the next election, which could lead to my downfall

They’ve missed their vocation, that’s very clear to see

Put them on stage in a comedy, oh what a success they would be