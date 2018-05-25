All the same in the politics game

From: Beryl Billenness
Sovereign Court
Promises, promises, promises, that’s all you ever get from them
Whether it’s Conservative, Labour or Lib Dem
If you vote for me, and I realise I’ve won,
I’ll up my salary, and and have some fun
The state of the elderly, the schools and the NHS
Are, I must admit, in a bit of a mess
But as long as I keep talking, they’ll think I’m on the ball
So I’m safe till the next election, which could lead to my downfall
They’ve missed their vocation, that’s very clear to see
Put them on stage in a comedy, oh what a success they would be