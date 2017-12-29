Aircraft rarely jettison fuel

From: Simon Seath

Kings Drive

Josephine McCauley is quite right in saying that aviation fuel discharged into the atmosphere would be unwelcome pollution. However, as a retired airline captain I can assure her that it is a very rare event.

Aviation fuel is expensive and the management would be very unhappy if you wasted any. The only time it would be jettisoned is in an emergency after take-off with a long haul aircraft as they are too heavy to land safely until several hours of flight to burn fuel. Aircraft would never willingly hold before landing to burn or jettison this valuable fuel.

My second comment is about Graham Marsden’s “Berlin Wall”. All of us that have seen the effects of winter storms on the Bandstand thought it was mad to have the Christmas Market there and we were proved right. We are now faced with a Market in Terminus road which has had no thought put into it’s planning. Surely little groups of huts facing in different directions with space to move in between would not have been difficult to plan?