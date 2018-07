From: Nigel Day

Downsview Close, East Dean

It seems absurd to close the Wish Tower Cafe when plans have yet to be approved to the demolition and construction of the new restaurant.

Surely keep it open until the season has ended?

There is enough mayhem in the town centre alone without a further blot on the seafront landscape during the height of summer and forthcoming Airbourne.

The council don’t appear to have much business sense at the moment, time for a new broom.