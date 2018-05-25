Abolish the House of Lords

From: Mike Sherlock

Mountbatten Drive

There are a couple of serious democratic deficits that still exist in this country.

The House of Lords - in the 21st Century it is,frankly, medieval that we have a legislative chamber where members are appointed rather than elected. Incredibly, for a modern democracy, we still have hereditary members and others who are members because of an office they hold.

It is high time a three line bill, to abolish the Lords, was introduced; no need for consultations and other prevarication.

Replace the Lords with an wholly elected chamber where elected members sit for, say, 10 years to provide stability.

We have a Scottish Parliament, a Welsh Assembly, and a Northern Ireland Assembly, but no English Parliament. Accordingly there is no Parliament purely for a 68 million population.

Such an English Parliament would have similar delegated powers to the Scottish Parliament and, perhaps, be sited in Birmingham (The centre of England).

This would leave the Westminster Parliament to deal with ‘federal’ matters alone.