A spruce up is needed

From: Colin Bullen

Douglas Road, Tonbridge

I have been a regular visitor to Eastbourne for decades, as I consider to be the best resort in the South East.

However, it is disappointing that there are some deficiencies which I am sure could be corrected very quickly, and with a modest expenditure. The pier has recovered well since the fire, but how long will it be before the lamps are repaired, the Pavilion looks a mess, something which could be solved by a new coat of paint, and the same complaint can be directed at the Redoubt, where again the scruffy exterior would benefit from repainting.

It is a shame that new visitors may receive a false impression of the town, and it is also unwise to leave such matters unattended as such negligence can prove contagious, leading to a careless attitude being taken by others.