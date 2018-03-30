From: Pauline Boggis

Downsview Way

My husband and I met in what was then Dixieland nightclub on 28th September 1985.

I had been going every Friday and Saturday with friends for the three years prior to that date and it was my husband’s first time. We married on 13th June 1987. Last year was our 30th anniversary, on our 25th we revisited the disco briefly just to reflect on happy days but were sadly not permitted to enter.

I have so many happy memories of the packed dance floors with everyone in line doing the moves to such songs as Blame it on the Boogie, Wake Me Up Before You Gogo and Oops Up Side Your Head - such amazing nights had by all.

We have two beautiful daughters who have both enjoyed many evenings in their late teens in the club and it’s a real shame for it to end. My life has been fulfilled and made complete by the man I met in that wonderful place all those years ago and it holds a special place in our hearts, we very much hope it is turned into something that can be continued to be enjoyed.