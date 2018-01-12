From: Sue Barrell

Pippin Close, Windmill Hill

No one seems to have mentioned the fact that the Towner Gallery sits smack bang in the middle of the development that is to become Eastbourne’s ‘jewel in the cultural crown’.

Meaning that the newly refurbished Congress and Winter gardens and the world class tennis centre will flank the poorly funded and possibly oft closed Towner . What a ridiculous state of affairs. Why wasn’t the cost of running this important asset factored into this redevelopment? At over £44,000,000 it will be embarrassing when all the other facilities are again up and running to locals and visitors but not our art gallery.