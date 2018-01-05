A distorted view of reality

From: Paul Humphreys

Chichester Close

Once upon a time I thought that people accessing the internet would be a good idea. However, I am becoming increasingly convinced that people are just looking at articles, tweets and websites that support their view. The problem is that they end up with a completely distorted view of reality.

I have had a few conversations, over Christmas, on the subject of the Hailsham to Eastbourne transport corridor that East Sussex County Council are proposing. Those, who are against cycle lanes and shared space, have convinced themselves that cyclists on pavements are the biggest threat to pedestrians. So I ask them to guess how many accidents they think are caused by cyclists and cars on pavements and they are sure a high number are by cyclists. However, the research for 2016, from the Government, shows 99 per cent of all pedestrian deaths and 98 per cent of all reported incidents are with motor vehicles. Of these a third are on pavements. So the conclusion is that the real danger remains, as it always was, from motor vehicles.

So this made me think again about the problem, in many areas of life, that even with verified government statistics, many people refuse to accept any research that does not go with their own gut feeling. The days of people accepting scientific evidence, seems to have sadly gone, forever.