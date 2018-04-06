A breath of fresh air in the town

From: Geoff Long

Cherwell Close, Pevensey

How pleasing it was to read in Friday’s Herald the common sense decision of the Eastbourne council planning department to allow the pier owner Mr Gulzar to erect four new buildings to replace those lost in the pier fire in 2014.

Mr Gulzar has been a breath of fresh air to. Eastbourne residents in his quest to make the pier a great tourist attraction and a fantastic asset to the town, you only have to look at the last remains of Brighton’s West Pier to see what happens when nobody, including the local council were prepared to invest in the building at the relevant time.

A big thank you is due to Mr Gulzar for his perseverance.