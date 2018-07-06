A ‘beacon’ or a white elephant?

From: Mary Barlow

Kings Avenue

Disappointing to see from Debbie Smith’s letter (June 22) that volunteers for Langney Library are not getting the support from the county council to get this invaluable community resource up and running.

Add to that the shock news that our Under Ground Theatre which has been doing such a magnificent job for 30 years has not had its lease renewed.

We have a thriving Film Society at The Curzon Cinema which screens films that people would otherwise have to travel far afield to see.

But, despite this, the powers-that-be have decided to relocate the cinema at The Crumbles to the new shopping centre.

And will this centre become a white elephant rather than a “Beacon” when major retailers are already scaling down their outlets in favour of online shopping?

Will Devonshire Park be able to continue its long-standing tradition of accommodating the local members of its tennis club, rather than just focusing on the big tournaments?

With nearby Hailsham losing both its post office and bank, one wonders what other ominous changes are afoot.