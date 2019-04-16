Youngsters strike against climate change in Eastbourne

‘Because there’s no Planet B’

That was the message on one of the placards as youngsters took to the streets of Eastbourne to take a stand against Climate Change.

Youngsters strike against climate change on Eastbourne seafront

The second youthstrike4climate march saw young people from the area speak passionately about the future of our planet on Friday (April 12).

One girl called Rose said, “I’m here today because this planet and my future is being destroyed and the people with power don’t care and are too scared to do anything, why should my future rest in their hands when they’re taking it away from me?”

The group met at Banker’s Corner in Terminus Road before marching with their banners to the pier and along the prom, to the Bandstand and back again.

The global movement was started by 16-year-old schoolgirl Greta Thunberg who said, “Next generation must keep their own carbon levels at a fraction of their grandparents’ in order to prevent catastrophe.”

Youngsters strike against climate change on Eastbourne seafront

A spokesperson for the local youth strike said, “Time is running out before we will reach the point of no return, it is time to stand up and be counted, all are welcome to join the young people next time, they need our help.

“People in London and all over the world are making a stand with Extinction Rebellion, things have to change the Government must listen, as time is running out.”

The next strike will be on May 24, more details will be available on the Youthstrike4climate Eastbourne social media pages.

Read more: Eastbourne youth climate strikes: students march through town to call for action

Eastbourne headteacher explains why he supported students to join the youth climate strike