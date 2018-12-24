Youngsters’ DoE Awards evening

Twenty-two Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards have been presented to local young people at the annual awards ceremony at Eastbourne’s Town Hall .

These prestigious awards recognised the dedication and attainment expressed in the DoE award’s four sections, namely, skills, volunteering, physical and expedition.

All the recipients had completed their awards at The Eastbourne Open Award Centre (EOAC) based art the Hampden Park Community Centre Brodrick Road.

The awards were presented by the Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Gill Mattock.

Bronze awards were presented to Amy Bateman, Axl Rogers, Kelysha Grimes, Katie Laing, Matthew Laing and Tobi Wylde.

And Silver Aaards went to Lily Aston, Louis Barnard, Elsie Brown,Bella Cowen, Alysia Dunton, George Ebdy, Madeleine Freeborn,Ashleigh Giles, Martha Hellett, Skye Hollobone, Milo Hutchinson, Heather Read-Riseley, Suwi Simfukwe, Isabel Stead, Anastasija Timofejeva and Leah Upton.

Chair of the EOAC Committee, Olive Woodall, said, “The achievements of these youngsters demonstrated that very special qualities that are not always shown by their academic results at school.

“Achieving the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award shows they all have the self-motivation, resourcefulness and commitment to succeed. Also, they have developed a greater consciousness of the needs of others in their local communities.”

Mrs Woodall also thanked the many volunteers who give up their spare time to help with the delivery of the award’s programme.

These included the EOAC’s honourable secretary Gladys Attwater, expedition leader Trudie Godfrey and the parents who support their children.