The Year 5 and 6 pupils at Oakwood Primary Academy turned into vicious Vikings for a swashbuckling day of history.

With the help of ‘Hands on History’ the children handled a range of Viking artefacts including swords and shields.

They chased their teachers around, armed with shields and foam swords and got to see their teachers dressed up in a variety of Viking costumes!

It was a wonderful day of history learning to support the schools Paragon curriculum.