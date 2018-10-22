Young man ‘assaulted with glass bottle’ in Eastbourne alleway

A young man was reported to have been assaulted with a glass bottle in an Eastbourne alleyway.

Police were called to Station Street where they discovered a 20-year-old man on the ground shortly before 4am on Saturday (October 20).

He was taken to Eastbourne DGH for treatment of facial injuries, said police.

Sussex Police said, following enquiries, officers arrested a 25-year-old man from Eastbourne on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, aiding or abetting the possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, and two counts of committing actual bodily harm.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, said police.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 218 of 20/10.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Eastbourne town centre street cordoned off for forensic investigation