Young engineers are inspired by zip wires

Teams of Year Two pupils from eleven primary schools took part in an exciting annual engineering event at the Town Hall on Monday July 2.

The Zip Wire Challenge was organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership as part of its Engineering Club programme.

Inspired by zip wire systems using baskets and cable cars to move goods and people across difficult terrain, including the Emirates Air Line across the River Thames, the challenge took as its theme the safe transportation of a valuable and delicate cargo.

The teams started by looking at different systems from history and across the world. They then followed an instruction diagram to build their runner to carry the an egg and a base station incorporating a buffer device to ensure a safe landing – and unbroken egg.

Teams were judged on how fast their basket had travelled with an unbroken egg, the overall design and build quality of the basket assembly and base station and finally their teamwork. Cavendish was overall winner and received the Junior Engineers Challenge trophy and individual prizes. There were also prizes for the runners-up teams and a special certificate for everyone.

Dr Steven Goss-Turner, chairman of Eastbourne EBP, saud, “As well as making learning fun, it encouraged teamwork and helped the pupils to develop their practical skills.”