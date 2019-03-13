Young Enterprise trade fair. L-R, Blaize Siggers, Bailie Paterson and Zara Truman (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191103-113847008

Young Eastbourne entrepreneurs sell their wares at the Beacon

Youngsters set up shop in the Beacon Centre on March 9 to sell their wares as part of a Young Enterprise Company Programme event.

The teams launched their businesses before Christmas and the trade fair provided a great opportunity to sell directly to the public and gain precious new skills, as well as finding out how popular their products were with the shoppers.

Young Enterprise trade fair. Charlotte Smethers (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191103-113910008
Young Enterprise trade fair. Charlotte Smethers (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191103-113910008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
Young Enterprise trade fair. L-R, Nathan Wood, Shans Uddin andScott Emson (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191103-113921008
Young Enterprise trade fair. L-R, Nathan Wood, Shans Uddin andScott Emson (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191103-113921008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
Young Enterprise trade fair. L-R, Maisie Williams,Maddie Parrett, Ben Fox and Milly Jones (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191103-113933008
Young Enterprise trade fair. L-R, Maisie Williams,Maddie Parrett, Ben Fox and Milly Jones (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191103-113933008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
Young Enterprise trade fair. L-R, Mary Piggott, Peter Colebourn and Linda Pallien (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191103-113944008
Young Enterprise trade fair. L-R, Mary Piggott, Peter Colebourn and Linda Pallien (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191103-113944008
Hilsea Portsmouth
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2