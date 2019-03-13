Young Eastbourne entrepreneurs sell their wares at the Beacon

Youngsters set up shop in the Beacon Centre on March 9 to sell their wares as part of a Young Enterprise Company Programme event.

The teams launched their businesses before Christmas and the trade fair provided a great opportunity to sell directly to the public and gain precious new skills, as well as finding out how popular their products were with the shoppers.

Young Enterprise trade fair. Charlotte Smethers

Young Enterprise trade fair. L-R, Nathan Wood, Shans Uddin andScott Emson

Young Enterprise trade fair. L-R, Maisie Williams,Maddie Parrett, Ben Fox and Milly Jones

Young Enterprise trade fair. L-R, Mary Piggott, Peter Colebourn and Linda Pallien

