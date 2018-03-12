Young dancers set to perform at Disneyland Paris

Diana Freedman’s School of Dance is celebrating after coming away from two Dance Festivals with fantastic results.

At BATD Stage Festival they scooped an amazing 11 first places with trophies, and at The South Theatre Arts Festival, achieved 13 trophies with first places and 37 medals.

The adjudicator placed the Senior Groups 1st, 2nd and 3rd commenting on the moving performances and excellent choreography.

To add to their joy the dancing troupe successfully passed a tough audition and will be exclusively performing at Disneyland Paris on October 27 on their Videopolis Stage, with Disney organisers praising their slick energetic dancing.

Diana Freedman’s School of Dance recently moved to a fantastic new studio at St Catherines College, Priory Road. Visit www.dianafreedman.co.uk for more information.

