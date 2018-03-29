Young carer took her own life on holiday

A 22-year-old carer from Uckfield hanged herself in a hotel room in Portugal after a night out with friends.

Nicola Burt, of Bryn Celyn, Cardiff, worked at Copper Beach House Care Home near her family home in Uckfield before moving to Wales.

An inquest into her death was held at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (March 29).

Coroner Alan Craze heard she was on holiday in Portugal with her friend Nicole Berry when she took her own life.

The pair were out partying and had met two men, known to them as Daniel and Thomas, in a bar.

In the early hours of the morning, Miss Burt said she’d had enough to drink and was going to go back to the hotel room. Her friend stayed on to continue her night out with the two new friends they had made.

Nicole Berry received a few text messages from Miss Burt. One said she had tried to kill herself twice but it hadn’t worked.

Ms Berry returned to the hotel room with Daniel and discovered Miss Burt had hanged herself in the bathroom.

They told the inquest they tried to save her and phoned an ambulance but it was too late.

Daniel Wass, who spent the evening with both girls, said, “She was very happy, laughing a lot and having a good time so I really don’t know the reasoning for her taking her own life.”

Kate Stephens, manager of Copper Beach House Care Home, said in a statement read to the inquest, “Nicola was a popular and pleasant young lady, well-liked among residents, relatives and staff.”

Alan Craze said that while it was clear she intended to take her life, the evidence failed to explain her reasoning.

He told the family, “The phone messages show a distraught girl with something nagging her.”

He added, “Sadly it doesn’t give us any answers as to why she did what she did.”

Mr Craze concluded Miss Burt had taken her life.