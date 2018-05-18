Yellow Welly is welcomed in style by Eastbourne Lifeboats

The iconic yellow welly has turned up in Eastbourne this week.

As part of a fundraiser for the RNLI, the Yellow Welly Relay travels along the south coast each year visiting volunteers – and Eastbourne lifeboats welcomed it in style.

The Relay started at Lyme Regis on May 1 and will continue its journey until it finally arrives at Teddington on the River Thames on May 31.

The RNLI is hoping to raise £750K through Mayday to fund essential volunteer crew kit.

The bright-coloured welly arrived at Eastbourne Lifeboat Shop and Museum on Wednesday (May 16) having travelled from the RNLI flank station at Newhaven.

It was then taken in style aboard a vintage Rolls Royce to the Fisherman’s Club where fundraising volunteers enjoyed a fish pie lunch whilst being entertained by folk musicians Joy Lewis and Deryck Hughes.

Fundraising volunteers were also given a conducted tour of the nearby inshore lifeboat station.

The welly later continued its journey to Hastings lifeboat station.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne lifeboats said it would like to thank Phil Power, proprietor of The Vintage Motoring Co of Eastbourne, for the use of his vintage Rolls Royce and to the Fishermen’s Club for their hospitality at the first pit stop.