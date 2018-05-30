World champion back for Beach Life

Eastbourne’s Beach Life Festival will host a temporary pumptrack on the seafront on July 14 and 15, as world champion pro-scooter rider Dante Hutchinson demonstrates his title-winning skills to the festival audience.

The free extreme sports festival on the eastern seafront, will welcome the 17-year-old current world champion from Team Apex back to perform in his hometown of Eastbourne, along with a whole host of sports and activities on land and sea.

Featuring Europe’s only outdoor Roller Derby event and a range of skating games and activities, daredevils can have a go on a 175ft bungee for charity on Saturday, try giant stand-up paddleboard racing, or kick back and chill with live music from the festival stage.

The 36-metre pumptrack circuit by The UK Ramp Co will be suitable for all wheels, from scooters and skateboards to BMX and balance bikes, with debut riders welcome from age two through to daring tricks from teens and adults.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said “I am always stunned at the astonishing array of talent demonstrated at Beach Life and seeing our very own world champion perform to a home crowd will be an incredible moment. Who knows, maybe Dante and Beach Life will inspire another world champion of the future.”

On the water, the giant Stand-up Paddleboard Challenge returns as teams of four to six battle it out on the same 17 foot paddleboard for the coveted Beach Life trophy.

Organised by Buzz Active, watersports newbies can also try windsurfing, sailing and paddleboard taster sessions from their beachfront watersports centre.

Kids can try their hand at plate spinning and juggling with Circus by the Sea and enjoy funfair rides, inflatable football, bouncy castles and bungee trampolines.

Beach Life is open from 11am each day, and entry is free.

For more information or to to get involved with a bungee jump, enter the Stand-up Paddleboard Challenge or book a trade stand, visit www.BeachlifeFestival.co.uk.