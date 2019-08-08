Workman dies after being hit by ‘heavy object’ in Eastbourne

A man has died after being hit by a ‘heavy object’ which fell from a crane in Eastbourne today (August 8).

The workman, aged 21, died at the scene in South Cliff Tower, Bolsover Road, despite the efforts of paramedics and other emergency responders.

Emergency services on scene in Bolsover Road, Eastbourne

Police say his next of kin have been informed and the road remains closed while the incident is dealt with.

The health and safety executive has been informed and said it is supporting police.

The air ambulance man was sent to the scene and landed on the greens at Holywell in King Edward’s Parade.