Work on new Wish Tower restaurant underway

Construction of the new Bistrot Pierre restaurant on Eastbourne seafront is flying ahead with the foundations now in place and the steel frame soon to be installed.

This week a huge concrete pump crane was in action, arching high into the Eastbourne sky before dropping down onto the foundations of the hugely anticipated new eatery.

Eastbourne council says the restaurant will occupy one of the most stunning coastal vantage points in the UK, with visitors enjoying panoramic views across the English Channel and the length and breadth of the town’s promenade and seafront.

A spokesperson said, “The Bistrot Pierre ‘raison d’être’ for great value provincial French cooking served in relaxing and friendly bistrots has been wowing customers since 1994. The opening of the new restaurant on the landmark Wish Tower site will represent their furthest step into the south east to date.”

Eastbourne council leader David Tutt said, “It’s fantastic to see the foundations going in and know that in a matter of a few weeks we will see the restaurant really taking shape.

“The founder of Bistrot Pierre, Rob Beacham, is incredibly excited about opening in Eastbourne and who can blame him? There isn’t another seaside resort in the UK to touch us, most sunshine, great hotels, the new and fantastic Beacon shopping complex and the transformation of the Devonshire Quarter just a stone’s throw away from the restaurant.”