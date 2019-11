The work to remove dead and dying trees across Eastbourne due to ash dieback will begin on Monday, December 2.

Butts Lane in Willingdon and Butts Brow car park will be closed throughout the week.

Paradise Drive in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191128-101609008

A public exhibition is being held today (Friday, November 29) at the Town Hall.

It will also be on view at St Mary The Virgin Church in Willingdon from December 2 to 16.

For more information visit the website www.actionashdieback.com