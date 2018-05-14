Work begins on Winter Garden

Work is underway on the refurbishment of the Grade II listed Winter Garden as part of the transformation of Devonshire Quarter.

Preparation work has begun on the new lift shaft, while toilets have been gutted and carpets stripped in preparation for the restoration of the original parquet flooring in the Floral Hall.

The top floor of the building, once used as offices, is being transformed to create one room that will be available for functions.

Other work to be carried out includes the installation of a new double pitch roof and the replacement of the poor quality glazed face at the front of the Victorian building that will return the façade to its original glory.

Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt said, “The Winter Garden is one of Eastbourne’s most iconic buildings, so it will be wonderful to see the restoration of the façade while at the same time bringing into the 21st century with brand new toilets and a lift to make it accessible to everyone.”

When completed, the Winter Garden will be linked to the new Welcome Building that is currently under construction.

The Winter Garden was designed by architect Henry Currey and built by the seventh Duke of Devonshire in 1875. The Floral Hall was originally used as a skating rink in winter and concert hall in summer.