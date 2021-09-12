Wood burner fire in Hellingly

According to East Sussex Fire & Rescue, crews from Eastbourne, Pevensey and Heathfield were called to a fire at 8.47pm last night (Saturday, September 11).

The incident was in the open on private land in North Street and two main jets were needed to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said it was a wood burner fire and there will be no further police action.

Hailsham fire (11-9-21). Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-211209-093838001

Hailsham fire (11-9-21). Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-211209-093827001

Hailsham fire (11-9-21). Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-211209-093816001