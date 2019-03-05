Women who fell to their deaths near Eastbourne Belle Tout Lighthouse met online

Two women who fell to their deaths near Eastbourne’s Belle Tout Lighthouse had met online two months before, an inquest has heard.

Elin Minna Klemming, 18, from Sweden, travelled to Eastbourne in August 2018, and stayed at a hotel in the town with Tracey Carter, 51, from London.

On August 11, their bodies were recovered from the foot of the cliffs.

An inquest into their deaths, held in Hastings today (Tuesday, March 5), heard both women got to know each other in June 2018 via an online forum.

That same month, Miss Klemming travelled to Eastbourne and was spotted sitting close to the edge of cliffs with Miss Carter, the court heard.

Both women were detained under the mental health act with both suffering from ‘complex conditions’ including depression, the inquest was told.

In August, Miss Klemming returned to Eastbourne and, with Miss Carter, checked into the East Beach hotel on August 8, according to Detective Sergeant Tod Stewart.

Both women stayed for three nights before being seen on CCTV leaving the hotel on August 11, according to a statement written by DS Stewart which was read to the court.

Their bodies were recovered later that day, the court was told.

DS Stewart’s statement added, “Both had wished to end their lives.

“They appear to have met online but there is no evidence to suggest one was more persuasive than the other. It was both their wishes.”

In a statement read to the court, Miss Klemming’s mother Eva described her daughter as ‘very loved’.

She said her daughter – who was studying biology – had aspirations to complete her education, get a job and work to save dogs.

However, in the last 12 months of her life, Mrs Klemming said her daughter had struggled with mental health problems, brought about by ‘trying to over achieve’ in her studies.

The court was told Miss Carter had ‘long-standing mental health problems for many years’.

Returning a conclusion of suicide, assistant coroner for East Sussex Fiona King said, “Both ladies had decided to end their lives and did so together. They were both very much loved.”

• If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.