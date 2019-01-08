Women taken to hospital after two cars collide near Hailsham

Two women were taken to hospital following a collision on the A271 near Hailsham yesterday evening (Monday, January 7).

Shortly after 6pm emergency services were called to Lower Horsebridge where two cars had been in collision at the junction of the A271 with the B2104 North Street, outside The King’s Head public house.

The vehicles involved were a black Ford Fiesta, driven by a 63-year-old woman from Hailsham, and a blue Citroen Berlingo, driven by a 68-year-old woman from Eastbourne.

Both suffered minor injuries for which they were treated at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings, and the Eastbourne District General Hospital respectively.

Road closures were put in place at The Boship roundabout, Hellingly Primary School and London Road, Hailsham, while the incident was dealt with and the scene cleared. Roads re-opened at 8.52pm.