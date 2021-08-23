Woman’s body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

Emergency services were called to cliffs near Eastbourne following reports of a body being discovered at the bottom.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 1:18 pm

A Sussex Police spokesperson said they were contacted at around 11.20am on Saturday, August 21.

The spokesperson said, “Officers attended and a woman was sadly found by teams from HM Coastguard.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office has been informed.”

Picture by Peter Abel SUS-200527-123151001

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help - the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.