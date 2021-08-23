Woman’s body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne
Emergency services were called to cliffs near Eastbourne following reports of a body being discovered at the bottom.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 1:18 pm
A Sussex Police spokesperson said they were contacted at around 11.20am on Saturday, August 21.
The spokesperson said, “Officers attended and a woman was sadly found by teams from HM Coastguard.
“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office has been informed.”
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help - the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.