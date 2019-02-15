Woman’s battle against dog poo

A Pevensey woman fed up with dog mess on the streets has set up her own pet poo bin –but it has been wrapped up and threatened to be removed by the council.

Sue Jenkins, of Mountney Drive, has dubbed the situation ‘poo-gate’ after street wardens took issue with the bin she had fixed to a road sign outside her home.

The note which was left on the makeshift dog poo bin

She said: “They say they haven’t got the resources to catch people, but they are more worried about coming here and wrapping a poo bin.

“The council and street wardens have got time to come up here, take a photo of that bin, go back to the office and have a meeting, print and laminate signs and wrap the bin up but they haven’t got time to send someone up there to catch them doing it?”

The 52-year-old said she initially put the bin out as a practical joke with a neighbour but says it has highlighted a serious issue.

She said, “There’s dog poo everywhere. It’s absolutely everywhere. Most people are responsible and do pick up after their dogs. It doesn’t take many, maybe half a dozen aren’t picking up and it’s creating problems.

Sammie and Sue with their dogs in Mountney Drive, Pevensey Bay (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“I went out the other night in my socks to break up a fight between a fox and a cat and stood in a pile of dog poo.

“It’s been on my garden wall, up the path. It’s such a nice estate but we have got people who aren’t picking up.

“I have caught people and challenged them about it. One swore at me, another ran off with their tail between their legs.

“If they are not looking after their dog mess they are not looking after their dogs.

“Kids could fall in it, it just winds me up. Something needs to be done about it.”

Mrs Jenkins said there are few dog waste bins in the area and argues tough fines need to be handed out to offenders.

Responding to a request for comment, a Wealden council spokesperson said, “If members of the public have issues with dog fouling, please report them to Wealden’s street scene team.

“We cannot tackle this issue on our own and need as many pairs of eyes as possible to find the selfish few who are giving a bad name to responsible dog owners who do pick up after their dog.

“There are currently 21 dog waste bins in Pevensey Bay.

“They provide plenty of opportunities for dog walkers to dispose of their dog mess tidily and hygienically.”