Woman offers Eastbourne hotel room to people who need somewhere to stay

A woman who can’t make it to her bed and breakfast in Eastbourne tonight (Friday) is offering it to someone who doesn’t have anywhere safe and warm to be.

The London woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was due to stay at Premier Inn in Terminus Road today but due to the weather has had to cancel her trip.

She said, “We have a fully paid for double room with two full breakfasts tomorrow morning that is going to waste.

“I need help in finding two people (or a family) who don’t have somewhere safe and warm to be tonight so we can donate this room to them!

“The room is in Eastbourne town centre and is available from 2pm today!”

It has been booked for two adults and children and comes with breakfast for tomorrow morning.

But she said, “It doesn’t matter if one person stays, I’d rather it be used than go to waste.”

She added that she has got in touch with the council which is going to get in contact if it finds someone.

Do you know someone who may need it? Call the Herald on 01323 414492 or email eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk.