Woman left with facial injuries after ‘frightening attack’ in Eastbourne

A 47-year-old woman was left with facial injuries after being punched in the face by another woman in a daylight street attack.

The victim was walking home after shopping around 4.40pm on Thursday, July 12, when she was approached by a younger woman.

Following an argument, the suspect punched the older woman in the face and walked off – said police.

Detective Constable Paul Kelly said, “This was a serious assault in Brassey Avenue, which is a busy area with local shops and the main road passing through.

“Given the time of day, I believe that this incident would have been witnessed by members of the public.

“This was a very frightening experience for the victim, who had to attend hospital for treatment to facial injuries, which will be on-going.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and who witnessed this assault or has any information to get in touch.

“Please report online or call 101 quoting serial 1053 of 12/07 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”