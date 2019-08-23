Woman is ‘critically injured’ after Eastbourne collision

A woman has been critically injured after a collision in Eastbourne.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Admiral Retail Park in Lottbridge Drove shortly after midday on Thursday (August 22).

Photo by Dan Jessup

Emergency incident at Eastbourne McDonald’s

McDonald’s was shut down as the pedestrian, a 70-year-old local woman, was taken inside to be treated by paramedics for a head injury – according to SECAmb.

She was then airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where police say she remains in a critical condition.

The vehicle involved was a white Mercedes van driven by a 46-year-old from Kent, who police said was unhurt.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash cam or CCTV which covered the incident, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk

