Woman found dead in Eastbourne town centre is named

The woman found dead in Eastbourne town centre last week has been named.

She was Jade Donoghue, 42, who lived in Terminus Road.

Emergency services were called to reports of a medical incident in Seaside Road shortly after 11am on Thursday (May 23).

Police were sent to assist ambulance staff at the incident, by TJ Hughes.

A woman was sadly declared dead at the scene, police said.

There are no suspicious circumstances, and next of kin and the coroner’s officer have been informed.

