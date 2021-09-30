Woman filmed being abusive towards man in Eastbourne
A hate related public order occurred in Eastbourne Town Centre on a Saturday lunchtime this month.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:48 pm
On September 11 between 11am–1pm near Superdrug in Terminus Road it is alleged a woman was abusive to a man on the street, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said.
The spokesperson said it is believed the incident caused people to stop and film on their phones and officers are keen to see this footage.
If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference: 0728 of 11/09