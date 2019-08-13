Woman dies on Eastbourne seafront

A woman who was pulled from the sea on Eastbourne seafront was confirmed dead on Monday (August 12).

Emergency services including an air ambulance, police, RNLI crews and coastguard were sent to the beach off Royal Parade at about 3.30pm.

Photo by Dan Jessup

Paramedics attended to the woman, said to be in her late seventies or early eighties, but she was confirmed dead at the scene.

She has not yet been identified, police said.

Head lifeguard Garry Cairns said lifeguards launched their boat from the Wish Tower after receiving a call from the Coastguard to investigate something at sea near Fort Fun.

He said, “When arriving they pulled the lady from the water, beached the boat, and continued resuscitation on her for over 10 minutes a waiting an ambulance.

“In this time they had used a defibrillator but with no success. The lifeguards involved did a unreal job and should be praised for their efforts.”

Sussex Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer is continuing enquiries.

