Woman dies after collision outside Eastbourne Tesco

A woman has died after a collision outside an Eastbourne Tesco.

Police have confirmed the 45-year-old local woman died on Monday (December 9) as a result of her injuries from the incident on November 21.

Photo by Dan Jessup

Emergency services rushed to Tesco in Lottbridge Drove, where the woman, a pedestrian, was seriously injured in a collision with a VW campervan in the car park at around 2.45pm that day.

Members of the public were said to have tried to help her at the scene before paramedics arrived. Fire crews were also called to assist.

She was taken by ambulance to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where she died almost three weeks later.

In the days after the incident, police released an appeal for witnesses or anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam images of what happened.

