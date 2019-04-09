Woman charged after ‘knifepoint robbery’ in Eastbourne road

A woman has been charged following reports of a knifepoint robbery in an Eastbourne road.

Police said officers were sent to reports of the incident in Latimer Road at around 5.30pm on Thursday, April 4.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested and has been charged and remanded by the Eastbourne Investigation team, said police.

She will be appearing at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, May 3.

Read more: Three charged with supplying Class A drugs in Eastbourne

Man charged with drug offences after search at Eastbourne premises