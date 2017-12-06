Woman bitten on face in Eastbourne kebab shop attack

Eastbourne Police are appealing for people who may have witnessed an attack on a woman.

The incident happened in the Best Kebab shop in Langney Road, between 3am and 3.30am on Bonfire Night this year, Sunday November 5.

Officers investigating the incident in which a woman attacked another woman, biting her face, have obtained closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of someone they would like to talk to about what happened.

The 23-year-old victim, accompanied by her sister, both from Bexhill-on-Sea, was inside the shop buying food when she was grabbed by her assailant who pulled her hair and was then bitten on her right cheek. She also suffered bruising to her arms.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who may have other information about it. In particular they want to speak to the woman seen in the picture.

Anyone able to assist is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 907 of 05/11. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.